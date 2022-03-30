APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APTY stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 8,520,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,363. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.01.

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

