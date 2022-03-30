Arcimoto (FUV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $266.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.
FUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Arcimoto (Get Rating)
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
