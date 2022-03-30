Arcimoto (FUV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $266.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arcimoto by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arcimoto by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcimoto by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.