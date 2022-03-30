Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 8.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 19,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 640,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.