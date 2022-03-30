Argon (ARGON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44,276.00

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $620,940.32 and $44,276.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.52 or 0.07185573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.47 or 1.00052910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054366 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,433,364 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

