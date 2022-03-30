ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.46. 168,225 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

