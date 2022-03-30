ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.46. 168,225 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.08.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.