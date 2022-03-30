Asana (ASAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $65.00.

2/24/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Asana stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Get Asana Inc alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,000,000 shares of company stock worth $351,302,500 and sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Asana by 344.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Asana by 92.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 122.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.