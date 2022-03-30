Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($8.93) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.91.

ASND opened at $119.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $96.97 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,195,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

