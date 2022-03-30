Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

ORCL stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

