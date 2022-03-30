Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.49 Million

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to post sales of $261.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.98 million to $262.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $115.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $352.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

