ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.92 billion. ASML reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year sales of $23.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $25.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $28.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $24.58 on Friday, reaching $684.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $651.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.76. ASML has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 11.7% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in ASML by 24.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

