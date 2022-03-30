ATN International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 566.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,400.0%.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ATN International by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

