Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

ATVDY remained flat at $$4.31 on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

