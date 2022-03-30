Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.69.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $171.39 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $182.84. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

