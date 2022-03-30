Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $345,199.80 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ADSK opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

