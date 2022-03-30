Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $345,199.80 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ADSK opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.