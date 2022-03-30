Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.45). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AUTL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 2,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,306. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

