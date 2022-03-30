AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 600 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 566,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,323. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in AutoNation by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,087,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

