Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James also issued estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TSE XLY opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$154.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

