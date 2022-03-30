AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after buying an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,912,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

Shares of AVB opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.21 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

