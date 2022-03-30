Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

CMP opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

