Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $303,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

