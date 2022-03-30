Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,059 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $204.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $192.90 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

