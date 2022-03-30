Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,050 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

