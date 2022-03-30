Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.