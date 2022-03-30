Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $13.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
