Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

