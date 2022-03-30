Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 97656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAH. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.