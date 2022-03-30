Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 97656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAH. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

