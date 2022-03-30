AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.57). Approximately 641,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 706,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.20 ($2.56).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 730.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,508.51).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

