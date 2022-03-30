Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.
About Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axiata Group Berhad (AXXTF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Axiata Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiata Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.