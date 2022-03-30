Axos Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of AX stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. Axos Financial has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $77,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

