Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $15.51

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $16.14. Azul shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 17,075 shares changing hands.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

