Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.17. 6,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 235,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a market cap of $869.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.