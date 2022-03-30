Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 430,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

