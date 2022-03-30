Barclays Downgrades Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIISY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.94.

DIISY stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

