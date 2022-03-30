Barclays Reiterates CHF 415 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) received a CHF 415 target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 392.08.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

