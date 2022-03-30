Barclays Trims TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Target Price to €24.00

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €26.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale raised TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $$32.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

