Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 777.33 ($10.18).
A number of analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.61) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.69) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,586.17).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.
About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
