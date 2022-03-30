Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 777.33 ($10.18).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.61) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.69) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,586.17).

Barratt Developments stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 524 ($6.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 654.21. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 504.60 ($6.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

