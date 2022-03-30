Barry J. Regan Sells 1,106 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.02. The company had a trading volume of 713,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,721. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.39, a PEG ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

Shares of DexCom are set to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $410,670,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

