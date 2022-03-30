Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Basf from €79.00 ($86.81) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

