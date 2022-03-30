BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Update

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BTAVF stock remained flat at $$0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

