Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAYRY. Barclays boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 1,035,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,913. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

