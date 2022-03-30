Beach Point Capital Management LP Invests $3.67 Million in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Great Ajax makes up 0.6% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.21% of Great Ajax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 103,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

