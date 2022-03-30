Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the February 28th total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

BCCLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834. Becle has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

