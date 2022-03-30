Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,155,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

