Beefy.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

