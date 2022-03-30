Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.84 ($7.51).

AT1 opened at €5.44 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.41 and a 200-day moving average of €5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

