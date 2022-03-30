Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $181,000 Investment in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,050.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 7.43. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 12.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Douglas Elliman Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.