Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $362,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

