Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,845.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of SCCO opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

