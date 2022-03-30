Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s current price.

BGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

