Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

