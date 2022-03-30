Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $143,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

